Ohio police say 16-year-old girl died in shooting; man reportedly shot her thinking she was intruder
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl.
According to Columbus police, officers responded to a Piper Bend Drive residence in the early morning hours of Dec. 29 for reports of a shooting.
Police and first responders found the teen victim, identified as Janae Hairston, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Hairston was taken to a Columbus-area hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Columbus police.
19 News’ CBS affiliate in Columbus, WBNS, reported that the husband of the victim’s mother allegedly shot the 16-year-old girl because he thought she was a home intruder.
On Wednesday afternoon, Columbus police said no arrests were made in connection to the shooting.
