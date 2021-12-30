2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio police say 16-year-old girl died in shooting; man reportedly shot her thinking she was intruder

Intersection near scene of shooting
Intersection near scene of shooting(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to a Piper Bend Drive residence in the early morning hours of Dec. 29 for reports of a shooting.

Police and first responders found the teen victim, identified as Janae Hairston, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Hairston was taken to a Columbus-area hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Columbus police.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATIONS: Info-CPD: 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers 614-461-TIPS

Posted by Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

19 News’ CBS affiliate in Columbus, WBNS, reported that the husband of the victim’s mother allegedly shot the 16-year-old girl because he thought she was a home intruder.

On Wednesday afternoon, Columbus police said no arrests were made in connection to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

