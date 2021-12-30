2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio’s per capita COVID-19 hospitalization rate is highest in United States

By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s coronavirus-related hospitalization count continues to climb at a startling rate.

On Wednesday, officials announced that 5,356 people were currently hospitalized with the coronavirus in Ohio; the highest number reported in the state since the start of the pandemic.

According to Dr. Robert Wylie, chief medical operations officer at the Cleveland Clinic, the per capita hospitalization rate in Ohio is the highest in the entire country.

“Adjusted for the size of the population, that is the highest rate of hospitalization for COVID for any state in the United States,” Dr. Wylie said during a statewide health briefing with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday.

The positivity rate for testing is also among the two highest in the country, according to Dr. Wylie.

Gov. DeWine ordered for the deployment of more than 2,250 Ohio National Guard members to assist in the state’s hospitals, particularly in the northern region where facilities have been hit the hardest with a surge of COVID-19 patients.

“It should give people confidence that everybody is on the same page here. Let’s deploy them where they are needed the most,” Gov. DeWine said.

