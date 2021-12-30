16-year-old Cleveland girl missing since Dec. 29 may be in Old Brooklyn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in locating a missing teen.

Mickaya Hodge, 16, has been missing since Wednesday.

She was last at her home on Woodbridge Avenue.

Police say she is a wite girl, 5′6″ and 110 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Police sent three photos (below), and she was last seen wearing red leggings, a black hoodie, and tan Timberland boots. Police say she could be with her mother, Jessie R. Richmond, somewhere in Old Brooklyn. Richmond has outstanding warrants and is seen in the fourth photo below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Zola at 216-623-2755.

