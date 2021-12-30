2 Strong 4 Bullies
Powerball grows to $483 million

There were no winners in the last Powerball drawing of the year, so the jackpot has grown to $483 million.(Multi-state Lottery Association via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you’ve been waiting to play the lottery, maybe this is your sign.

There were no winners in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, which means the jackpot has grown to a whopping $483 million.

Wednesday was the final Powerball drawing of the year. The numbers were 02-06-09-33-39 and Powerball 11.

So 2022 may be your year!

The next drawing is Saturday, New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

