QB Ben Roethlisberger suggests that game against Cleveland Browns could be last at Heinz Field with Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben...
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s hard to imagine the Browns never having to face Ben Roethlisberger again, but the longtime rival quarterback hinted on Thursday that Monday’s game against Cleveland could potentially be his last at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field.

Roethlisberger did not yet directly confirm plans to retire at the end of the 2021-22 season, but the 39-year-old Ohio native said “all signs are pointing that this could be it.”

The Steelers quarterback has played 18 seasons with Pittsburgh and has helped the team win two Super Bowl championships during his career. He is 25-2-1 in his career against Cleveland.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski remarked on the possibility of a Cleveland and Pittsburgh rivalry without Roethlisberger.

The 7-7-1 Steelers are scheduled to host the 7-8 Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:15 p.m.

