QB Ben Roethlisberger suggests that game against Cleveland Browns could be last at Heinz Field with Pittsburgh Steelers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s hard to imagine the Browns never having to face Ben Roethlisberger again, but the longtime rival quarterback hinted on Thursday that Monday’s game against Cleveland could potentially be his last at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field.

Roethlisberger did not yet directly confirm plans to retire at the end of the 2021-22 season, but the 39-year-old Ohio native said “all signs are pointing that this could be it.”

Ben Roethlisberger won’t speak in definites, but he says “all signs” are pointing that “this could be it” his last game — at least regular season — at Heinz Field. pic.twitter.com/9jlhR99Kty — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 30, 2021

The Steelers quarterback has played 18 seasons with Pittsburgh and has helped the team win two Super Bowl championships during his career. He is 25-2-1 in his career against Cleveland.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski remarked on the possibility of a Cleveland and Pittsburgh rivalry without Roethlisberger.

Stefanski on Big Ben potentially playing his final home game vs. #Browns: "He’s a great player, but I’m really focused on trying to defend him Monday night." — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 30, 2021

The 7-7-1 Steelers are scheduled to host the 7-8 Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.