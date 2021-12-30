QB Ben Roethlisberger suggests that game against Cleveland Browns could be last at Heinz Field with Pittsburgh Steelers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s hard to imagine the Browns never having to face Ben Roethlisberger again, but the longtime rival quarterback hinted on Thursday that Monday’s game against Cleveland could potentially be his last at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field.
Roethlisberger did not yet directly confirm plans to retire at the end of the 2021-22 season, but the 39-year-old Ohio native said “all signs are pointing that this could be it.”
The Steelers quarterback has played 18 seasons with Pittsburgh and has helped the team win two Super Bowl championships during his career. He is 25-2-1 in his career against Cleveland.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski remarked on the possibility of a Cleveland and Pittsburgh rivalry without Roethlisberger.
The 7-7-1 Steelers are scheduled to host the 7-8 Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:15 p.m.
