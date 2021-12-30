Remote learning, masks to be reintroduced in some Northeast Ohio schools as students return during COVID-19 wave (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Classrooms in Northeast Ohio may look a little differently when students return to school following the holiday break.

Several districts have already announced plans to transition to a remote learning model temporarily, while others have said a mask mandate will be imposed again in an effort to keep children in the classroom.

Berea City School District

Superintendent Tracy Wheeler announced that masks will be required for all students, staff members, and visitors upon return on Jan. 3, 2022. The decision will be re-evaluated after a two-week period on Jan. 14.

“Families should prepare for a sudden shift to remote learning if we experience a staffing issue due to positive COVID cases.”

Since the start of the 2021-22 school year, the district said a total of 438 students and staff tested positive for the coronavirus

Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District

Masks will be required for everyone upon at least the first two weeks of returning from winter break, effective Jan. 3, 2022.

The district said more than 330 students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 this school year.

Brooklyn City School District

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 4., 2022, students and staff members will be required to wear masks while indoors.

Re-evaluations will be made in two and three week increments, the district superintendent said.

Since the start of the school year, at least 83 students and 13 Brooklyn district staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District

The CMSD announced on Wednesday that all schools will transition to remote learning when students return from the winter break, for the week of Jan. 3, 2022 to Jan. 7, citing a dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases in the city of Cleveland.

During the 2021-22 school year so far, the CMSD reported a total of 1,713 students and 703 staff members who tested positive for the virus.

Garfield Heights City Schools

Both students and faculty members will be required to wear masks at all times until April 1 at the earliest, the district announced.

A cumulative of over 320 students and staff members have tested positive at Garfield Heights City Schools since the start of the academic year.

Maple Heights City School District

Remote learning will be utilized when students return to class, from Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 to Friday, Jan. 7.

Mayfield City Schools

The district superintendent said the mask mandate for all students and staff will remain in place through at least Jan. 17, 2022.

A total of 489 staff members and students from the Mayfield City Schools district tested positive for COVID-19.

North Ridgeville City Schools

According to the superintendent, a mask mandate will be re-implemented for students and staff through at least Jan. 28.

Over 380 total COVID-19 cases have been reported among North Ridgeville City Schools students and staff since the beginning of the 2021 academic year.

South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools

Students return from winter break beginning Jan. 10, 2022. A remote learning model will be followed from then until Jan. 17.

The superintendent said in-person learning is expected to resume on Jan. 18.

Since the start of the school year, more than 420 students and staff from the South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools district tested positive for COVID-19.

This story will be updated as more Northeast Ohio school districts announce COVID-19 safety protocols for students and staff upon returning from winter break.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.