Southwest General forced to divert ambulance traffic due to “overwhelming number of patients”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Ohio, overtaking many hospitals, Southwest General announced they have had to divert ambulance traffic to safely care for patients.

According to Marti Bauschka, Chief Nursing Officer at Southwest General:

“In order to decompress the overwhelming number of patients seeking care at Southwest General’s Main Campus Emergency Department (ED), we are forced to divert ambulance traffic at this time.”

The hospital says they have been seeing a large number of people suffering from COVID-19 infections and that there is a critical need for staff to care for the patients. The two factors are the main reason for the decision.

The hospital is still allowing walk-in patients to come to the Emergency Department, but are asking that people seeking COVID-19 testing not come to the Emergency Department.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.