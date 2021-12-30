Summit County woman missed flight to Europe to see deployed son because of trouble finding COVID-19 tests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela King thought she would be in Europe this week visiting her son, who’s in the military.

Instead, she’s still in Akron because she wasn’t able to get her COVID-19 test results before her flight on Monday.

“My heart dropped, I couldn’t believe it,” said King.

King got tested at a place that promised same-day results.

Unfortunately, those test results never came.

“I was waiting for the results on my phone. It got later, later and later and I got nervous,” said King.

She then tried to get in at pharmacies and even looked for at-home test kits, but no luck.

King says she’s disappointed that tests aren’t available considering the rise in COVID-cases in Ohio.

“How are we going to get a grip on this if there’s nowhere to go to get tested?,” King added.

King doesn’t know the next time she’ll be able to see her son, and like all of us, she’s tired of COVID getting in the way of things.

“It’s like when is it going to end. We’re trying to get tested, we’re trying to get vaccinated and it’s just a struggle all the way through,” said King.

