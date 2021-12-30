Suspect flees after armed robbery at Dollar General in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Summit County are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a Dollar General at gunpoint.

According to an Akron police news release, the robbery took place Wednesday morning at 1529 S. Main St.

Police said the suspect flashed a handgun at the cashier and demanded money from the cash register.

He then fled in a black Ford Fusion with an unknown amount of cash, according to the release.

The suspect is described by police as standing approximately 5′9″ to 6′ tall and weighing about 170 to 190 pounds.

According to the release, the suspect wore black pants, a black long sleeve shirt, a black winter hat and a white surgical mask.

Police said his shirt possibly included the words “LIE, CHEAT, STEAL.”

If you have information about this robbery, contact any of the numbers listed below. Callers can remain anonymous.

Akron Police Department Detective Bureau: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip

Summit County Crimestoppers: 330-434-COPS

Text a tip to TIPSCO at 274637.

