Video shows Akron police rescue woman being attacked by husband (bodycam)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - New video released Wednesday by Akron police shows officers rescue a woman being held at knifepoint by her estranged husband.

Her attacker, identified by Akron police as 58-year-old James W. Gross, was fatally shot by an officer in the early morning hours of Dec. 23, according to a department news release.

According to the release, officers responded to 26th Street SW after the woman called to report that Gross broke into her home.

Police said the woman had an active order of protection against Gross due to previous domestic violence incidents.

The video shows that officers arrived as Gross forced his way into a second-story bedroom where the woman was hiding.

They rushed into the home after hearing her yell, according to the video, and saw the front door barricaded with a chair.

According to the video, the officers ran up the stairs and found Gross holding a knife to the woman’s neck.

Just seconds after they got inside the bedroom, the video shows an officer stun Gross with a stun gun.

Gross falls but continues to hold the woman at knifepoint, according to the video.

That’s when a second officer shot Gross, police said, hitting him twice.

Both officers are on paid administrative leave, per department policy, pending the results of an investigation by Akron Police Major Crimes Unit and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

