71-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police spokesperson said investigators are searching for a vehicle that fatally struck a 71-year-old pedestrian and fled the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Emmett Glanton.

According to a police news release, Glanton was found late Thursday in the westbound lane of Kinsman Road near E. 142nd Street in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

The police spokesperson said Glanton received a large head wound during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that hit Glanton is unidentified, according to the release.

Cleveland police will continue investigating.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.