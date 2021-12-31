CDC investigating E. coli outbreak in packaged salads, two cases in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The CDC has released a food safety alert after an outbreak of E. Coli infections.

As of now, 13 people have been infected with E. coli in six states, two of which were in Ohio. Four people have been hospitalized, including one with a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported.

The outbreak is linked to “Simple Truth Organic brand” and “Nature’s Basket brand Organic Power Greens” with “best if used by” dates through December 20, 2021. Check your refrigerator and freezer, and throw any away. The product, Organic Power Greens salad, is a mix of organic spinach, mizuna, kale, and chard and can be found at Fred Meyer, QFC, and Giant Eagle.

The CDC believes the true number of sick people to be far higher as most people recover without medical care or are not tested for E. Coli.

The CDC offers the following precautions to take:

your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled salads Follow these five steps to cleanyour refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled salads





If you have symptoms of an E. coli infection,talk to your healthcare provider and write down what you ate in the week before you got sick.

Symptoms of E. coli usually include: severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some people may have a fever, which usually is not very high (less than 101˚F/38.5˚C).

If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.