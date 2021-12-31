2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Metropolitan School District to look at renaming 5 schools in 2022

The Board of Education had voted on this previously.
empty classroom
empty classroom(wtvy)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The process of renaming five Cleveland schools will be taken into the new year.

According to the district, the Cleveland Board of Education voted to prioritize further reviewing renaming five schools in 2022, this comes after multiple votes throughout the year.

The below schools will be considered again in 2022, but only after feedback is given from the community. The Board anticipates this to be done in January and February.

- Albert Bushnell Hart Prek-8 School

- Louis Agassiz PreK-8 School

- Luis Munoz Marin PreK-8 School

- Patrick Henry PreK-8 School

- Thomas Jefferson PreK-12 International Newcomers Academy

The district could still decide against renaming the schools. The new name would have to meet the strict criteria of the district.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

