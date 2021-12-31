2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Orchestra to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine booster for attendance at Severance Music Center

The Cleveland Orchestra (Source: Cleveland Orchestra photo gallery)
The Cleveland Orchestra (Source: Cleveland Orchestra photo gallery)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beginning Jan. 3, 2022, guests to the Cleveland Orchestra’s performances at Severance Music Center will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, including record of the booster shot, in order to attend.

Guests who are unable to be vaccinated, such as young children, or those who are not yet eligible for the booster dose must instead provide proof of a negative COVID-19 result from either a certified antigen lab within 24 hours of the event or from a PCR test within 72 hours of attending Severance Music Center.

A physical copy or photo of the vaccination card will be accepted.

Guests can also verify using the CLEAR app or provide proof of the negative test results.

More details: Cleveland Orchestra's Severance Music Center's health and safety policies

In addition to the amended vaccination policy beginning in the new year, guests at Severance Music Center will also be required to wear masks or face coverings at all times once inside.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Tracking COVID-19 in Cleveland: New dashboard shows cases, deaths by ZIP code
Tracking COVID-19 in Cleveland: New dashboard shows cases, deaths by ZIP code
Students in masks
Ohio hospitals ask schools to require masks: ‘We need everyone’s help’
How will Northeast Ohio ring in the new year as COVID numbers spike?
How will Northeast Ohio ring in the new year as COVID numbers spike?
Summit County woman missed flight to see deployed son because of trouble finding COVID-19 tests
Summit County woman missed flight to Europe to see deployed son because of trouble finding COVID-19 tests