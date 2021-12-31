Cleveland Orchestra to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine booster for attendance at Severance Music Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beginning Jan. 3, 2022, guests to the Cleveland Orchestra’s performances at Severance Music Center will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, including record of the booster shot, in order to attend.

Guests who are unable to be vaccinated, such as young children, or those who are not yet eligible for the booster dose must instead provide proof of a negative COVID-19 result from either a certified antigen lab within 24 hours of the event or from a PCR test within 72 hours of attending Severance Music Center.

A physical copy or photo of the vaccination card will be accepted.

Guests can also verify using the CLEAR app or provide proof of the negative test results.

In addition to the amended vaccination policy beginning in the new year, guests at Severance Music Center will also be required to wear masks or face coverings at all times once inside.

