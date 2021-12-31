2 Strong 4 Bullies
COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Lorain County brings shocking results

By Aria Janel
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cars were lined up as early as 3 a.m. this Friday morning to get tested for COVID-19.

Troy Chaffin works at Lorain County Health and Dentistry. He said in a matter of hours, they tested more than 800 people for COVID-19.

″We felt it was important to have this drive-thru testing site so people who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic could come out for a test,” said Chaffin. “And if they’re positive, hopefully they can forgo their New Year’s plans.“

The results were ready in minutes.

According to a nurse, about 30% of the tests taken were negative, meaning hundreds of people got phone calls saying they tested positive for COVID-19.

The nurse explained that these were the most positive cases she has seen at a testing site, blaming the Omicron variant for the rise.

″We’re breaking records every single day,” said Chaffin. “Families are congregating, so we’re just doing the best we can here to help prevent the further spread of the virus.”

Health professionals are hoping that if people do test positive, they’ll do the right thing and stay home on New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

