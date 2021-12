CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Friday morning crash has blocked some eastbound lanes on I-90 headed into downtown Cleveland.

According to OHGO.com, the closure is between East 9th Street and Carnegie Avenue.

Crash blocks lanes on I-90 EB in downtown Cleveland (Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)

No word on circumstances on the crash or injuries.

We’ll let you know when the crash is clear.

