Damaged car with deployed airbags leads University Heights police on short chase

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A severely damaged car led police on a chase on Sunday, leading to the arrest of a 31-year-old South Euclid resident.

According to University Heights police, an officer saw a car driving on Cedar Road that had severe front and rear-end damage.

In addition to the visible damage, the car was covered in mud, the airbags had been deployed and a front tire was not rolling, police said.

A witness claimed the car almost ran her off the road.

After trying to stop the car, police said the driver fled southbound on South Belvoir Boulevard in the northbound lanes after nearly causing a crash at the intersection of South Belvoir Boulevard and Cedar Road.

The chase eventually ended at South Belvoir Blvd and Silsby Road.

Police confirmed the driver was immediately arrested and is charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence, one headlight, seatbelt, operating an unsafe vehicle, traffic control devices, driving on divided roadways, failure to comply, and possession and transport of 1.3g of fireworks.

The vehicle was impounded.

As of now, the identity of the man has not been released.

