Detectives investigate deadly New Year’s Eve shooting near Cleveland’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives with the Cleveland Division of Police responded to a deadly shooting on the morning of New Year’s Eve.

According to the Cleveland EMS division, a male victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on Rexford Avenue near East 124th Street.

The shooting was first reported at around 9:30 a.m.

Suspect information was not immediately released.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for additional information.

