2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Detectives investigate deadly New Year’s Eve shooting near Cleveland’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood

Scene of Rexford Avenue shooting
Scene of Rexford Avenue shooting(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives with the Cleveland Division of Police responded to a deadly shooting on the morning of New Year’s Eve.

According to the Cleveland EMS division, a male victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on Rexford Avenue near East 124th Street.

The shooting was first reported at around 9:30 a.m.

Suspect information was not immediately released.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for additional information.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Xiao Lu
Missing Ohio man was last seen leaving job at US post office, police say
Frank Jackson is nearing the end of his final term as Cleveland mayor.
Mayor Frank Jackson to Cleveland residents: ‘It has been my honor to serve you’
The Cleveland Orchestra (Source: Cleveland Orchestra photo gallery)
Cleveland Orchestra to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine booster for attendance at Severance Music Center
Willoughby police look for car suspected in hit-skip crash
Willoughby police look for car suspected in hit-skip crash