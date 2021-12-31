Driver flees after fatally striking pedestrian in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm a woman was killed Thursday in a hit-skip in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood.

According to a police news release, the fatal crash happened on Storer Avenue near W. 56th Street.

A Cleveland police spokesperson said the woman was hit by an unidentified vehicle as she walked across the street.

The car fled the scene after hitting her, according to the news release.

EMS took the woman to MetroHealth, where police said she was pronounced deceased.

Her identity wasn’t released by Cleveland police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.