Due to COVID-19 surge, Emergency Department at UH Madison Health Center Temporarily Closes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Ohio, many hospitals are struggling to keep up. As a result, UH Lake Health announced the need to temporarily suspend operations at the emergency department at UH Madison Health Center.

The suspension is effective immediately until January 17. The emergency department will include lab and x-ray as well. According to UH, this is being done to reallocated staff to other UH Lake Health areas where needs are greatest. They will reassess on January 17 to see if the suspension needs to be extended.

Other services at the UH Madison Health Center, including physical therapy and primary and specialty physician care, will continue to be open and available to patients. Emergency departments also remain open at UH TriPoint Medical Center, UH Lake West Medical Center, and at UH hospitals in surrounding communities, such as UH Geneva Medical Center. Urgent care centers in Mentor and Willowick along with online virtual care also offer convenient care for patients with minor injuries and illnesses.

”As hospitals across the country are being impacted by the surge in COVID-19 patients, we remain committed to providing the safest and highest quality of care to our patients in Lake County and surrounding communities,” said UH Lake Health President Cynthia Moore-Hardy, FACHE. “This move is for an indefinite period of time as we address immediate needs. We appreciate the flexibility and dedication of our caregivers, who have served our hospitals and community heroically throughout the pandemic.”

UH Lake Health has notified local first responders so patients are not brought to the site. They will continue to assess their staffing needs over the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.