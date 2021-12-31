2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Due to COVID-19 surge, Emergency Department at UH Madison Health Center Temporarily Closes

UH Madison Health Center says this is due to staffing needs at other hospitals.
UH Madison Health closes emergency department.
UH Madison Health closes emergency department.(UH)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Ohio, many hospitals are struggling to keep up. As a result, UH Lake Health announced the need to temporarily suspend operations at the emergency department at UH Madison Health Center.

The suspension is effective immediately until January 17. The emergency department will include lab and x-ray as well. According to UH, this is being done to reallocated staff to other UH Lake Health areas where needs are greatest. They will reassess on January 17 to see if the suspension needs to be extended.

Other services at the UH Madison Health Center, including physical therapy and primary and specialty physician care, will continue to be open and available to patients. Emergency departments also remain open at UH TriPoint Medical CenterUH Lake West Medical Center, and at UH hospitals in surrounding communities, such as UH Geneva Medical Center. Urgent care centers in Mentor and Willowick along with online virtual care also offer convenient care for patients with minor injuries and illnesses.

”As hospitals across the country are being impacted by the surge in COVID-19 patients, we remain committed to providing the safest and highest quality of care to our patients in Lake County and surrounding communities,” said UH Lake Health President Cynthia Moore-Hardy, FACHE. “This move is for an indefinite period of time as we address immediate needs. We appreciate the flexibility and dedication of our caregivers, who have served our hospitals and community heroically throughout the pandemic.”

UH Lake Health has notified local first responders so patients are not brought to the site. They will continue to assess their staffing needs over the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Lorain County brings shocking results
FILE
Ohio reports record spike of COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; state eclipses 2 million total infections since start of pandemic
The Cleveland Orchestra (Source: Cleveland Orchestra photo gallery)
Cleveland Orchestra to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine booster for attendance at Severance Music Center
Tracking COVID-19 in Cleveland: New dashboard shows cases, deaths by ZIP code
Tracking COVID-19 in Cleveland: New dashboard shows cases, deaths by ZIP code