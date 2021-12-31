2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fentanyl-related drugs seized, Canton man arrested during trafficking investigation

Oscar Todd
Oscar Todd(Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said a 36-year-old man is in custody following the execution of several search warrants related to a drug trafficking investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the warrants were served on Dec. 30 at two separate Canton homes on 3rd Street SE and on 14th Street NW.

Oscar Todd was arrested at the 14th Street NW home and charged with a felony count of drug trafficking.

Approximately seven ounces of a fentanyl-related compound were seized, along with a firearm and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

Arrests Made in Stark County Metro Narcotics Investigation (Stark County, Ohio) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office...

Posted by Stark County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 31, 2021

Canton police and an FBI task force also assisted during the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

FILE
Ohio reports record spike of COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; state eclipses 2 million total infections since start of pandemic
Driver flees after fatally striking pedestrian in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood
Driver flees after fatally striking pedestrian in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood
71-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, Cleveland police say
71-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, Cleveland police say
Scene on Southview Avenue
Person found dead at scene of New Year’s Eve house fire on Cleveland’s East side