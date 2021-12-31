Fentanyl-related drugs seized, Canton man arrested during trafficking investigation
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said a 36-year-old man is in custody following the execution of several search warrants related to a drug trafficking investigation.
According to the sheriff’s office, the warrants were served on Dec. 30 at two separate Canton homes on 3rd Street SE and on 14th Street NW.
Oscar Todd was arrested at the 14th Street NW home and charged with a felony count of drug trafficking.
Approximately seven ounces of a fentanyl-related compound were seized, along with a firearm and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.
Canton police and an FBI task force also assisted during the investigation.
