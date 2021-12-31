2 Strong 4 Bullies
First District Police looking for help identifying Verizon store thief

The theft happened on December 11th.
Police asking for help in finding this man, who they say stole a phone from a Verizon store.
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First District Detective Unit is asking the public to help them find the person responsible for stealing a cellphone from a Verizon on Clifton Boulevard.

According to police, a man stole a cellphone priced at $1,800 from a Verizon store at 11624 Clifton Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 11. The suspect is described as a white male in his 20′s with red hair and a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Posted by First District Community Relations on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Anyone nwith information is asked to contact the First District Detective Unit at (216) 623-5118.

