First District Police looking for help identifying Verizon store thief
The theft happened on December 11th.
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First District Detective Unit is asking the public to help them find the person responsible for stealing a cellphone from a Verizon on Clifton Boulevard.
According to police, a man stole a cellphone priced at $1,800 from a Verizon store at 11624 Clifton Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 11. The suspect is described as a white male in his 20′s with red hair and a tattoo on the right side of his neck.
Anyone nwith information is asked to contact the First District Detective Unit at (216) 623-5118.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.