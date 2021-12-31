First District Police looking for help identifying Verizon store thief

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First District Detective Unit is asking the public to help them find the person responsible for stealing a cellphone from a Verizon on Clifton Boulevard.

According to police, a man stole a cellphone priced at $1,800 from a Verizon store at 11624 Clifton Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 11. The suspect is described as a white male in his 20′s with red hair and a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

First District Detective Unit is seeking assistance from our community partners in identifying a suspect in connection... Posted by First District Community Relations on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Anyone nwith information is asked to contact the First District Detective Unit at (216) 623-5118.

