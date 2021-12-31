Individual found dead at scene of New Year’s Eve house fire on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators from the Cleveland Fire Department remained on scene for hours following a deadly incident on the city’s East side.

According to Cleveland’s fire and EMS divisions, first responders were initially dispatched for a “smoke investigation” on Southview Avenue near East 136th Street at approximately 1:15 a.m.

An individual, who has not yet been publicly identified, was found dead at the scene of the house fire, officials told 19 News.

The fire was deemed under control a short time later.

The incident it still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

