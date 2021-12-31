2 Strong 4 Bullies
Individual found dead at scene of New Year’s Eve house fire on Cleveland’s East side

Intersection near scene of deadly fire
Intersection near scene of deadly fire(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators from the Cleveland Fire Department remained on scene for hours following a deadly incident on the city’s East side.

According to Cleveland’s fire and EMS divisions, first responders were initially dispatched for a “smoke investigation” on Southview Avenue near East 136th Street at approximately 1:15 a.m.

An individual, who has not yet been publicly identified, was found dead at the scene of the house fire, officials told 19 News.

The fire was deemed under control a short time later.

The incident it still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

