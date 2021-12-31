Man caught on camera snatching package from front porch in Lake County

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Lake County are looking to identify two people who appear to be connected to a missing package.

The incident was captured on a Ring camera, according to video shared by the Kirtland Police Department on Facebook.

Video shows the pair approach a home, and the man knocks on the door before grabbing an Amazon package from the front step.

The pair then walks away on the sidewalk, according to the video.

They are both wearing blue jeans and dark-colored jackets.

Contact an officer at 440-256-3333 with tips.

