Missing Ohio man was last seen leaving job at US post office, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in northern Ohio are looking for a 25-year-old man who was last seen on Dec. 27.

According to Toledo police, Xiao Lu was last seen leaving his job with the U.S. Postal Service on South St. Clair Street.

Lu, who police said does have a history of depression and suicidal thoughts, drives a 2005 maroon Toyota Avalon with Ohio license plates “GDP 9735.”

Anyone with information about Lu’s location can contact the Toledo Police Department Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

