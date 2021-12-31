2 Strong 4 Bullies
Myles Garrett: “We’re living up to that hype”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Healthwise, Myles Garrett says he feels about the same as last week, when he struggled with a sore groin and was held without a sack at Green Bay.

But the Browns star plans to play Monday night in Pittsburgh, a game the Browns desperately need to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“Yeah, we are living up to that hype right now, but we have to keep it going,” Garrett said Friday. “The first year for a defense like this and a lot of guys coming from different places, young guys and of all that, we had a couple of bad games, but we have had some great games. Now, it is just trying to find where we lie and what our strengths and weaknesses are. I think we are figuring that out.”

The Browns and Steelers kick off Monday at 8:15 p.m.

Get the weekend started with a live Tailgate 19 Sunday at 11 a.m. on 19 News.

