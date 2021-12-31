Northeast Ohio weather: 2021 ends with rain; snow ushers in the new year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re in for a mild finale to 2021 with today’s fog and mist as well as spotty, light showers.

Highs are topping out around 50.

Rain will develop tonight as we bring in the new year with mild lows in the 40s.

New Year’s day will be rainy and mild with early high temps around 53 before falling into the 40s through the day.

We’ll see snow showers developing Saturday night with lows in the low 30s.

Sunday will feature light snow, gusty winds and highs only in the 30s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.