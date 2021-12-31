2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio hospitals ask schools to require masks: ‘We need everyone’s help’

Students in masks
Students in masks(WRDW)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio hospital leaders are urging schools to require masks as students return to the classroom from winter break.

In a joint letter dated Dec. 28, health officials from hospitals across Ohio had a plea for superintendents, administrators and school board members:

“To those of you who are continuing to require masks in school – thank you. This simple step is one of the best ways that we can slow the spread of the virus. To those who do not currently have a mask requirement, we respectfully ask that you consider one as your students return after holiday break.”

The letter was signed by leaders from eight Ohio hospital systems, including UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, Akron Children’s Hospital and the Cleveland Clinic.

Their appeal comes as some school districts are making the decision to shift to remote learning rather than bring students back amid a COVID-19 case surge.

Remote learning, masks to be reintroduced in some Northeast Ohio schools as students return during COVID-19 wave (list)

Read the full letter below.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

How will Northeast Ohio ring in the new year as COVID numbers spike?
How will Northeast Ohio ring in the new year as COVID numbers spike?
The new isolation and quarantine recommendations from the CDC could bring temporary relief to...
Ohio to adopt new CDC quarantine guidelines
Summit County woman missed flight to see deployed son because of trouble finding COVID-19 tests
Summit County woman missed flight to Europe to see deployed son because of trouble finding COVID-19 tests
19 News
Ohio’s per capita COVID-19 hospitalization rate is highest in United States