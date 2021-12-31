Ohio hospitals ask schools to require masks: ‘We need everyone’s help’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio hospital leaders are urging schools to require masks as students return to the classroom from winter break.

In a joint letter dated Dec. 28, health officials from hospitals across Ohio had a plea for superintendents, administrators and school board members:

“To those of you who are continuing to require masks in school – thank you. This simple step is one of the best ways that we can slow the spread of the virus. To those who do not currently have a mask requirement, we respectfully ask that you consider one as your students return after holiday break.”

The letter was signed by leaders from eight Ohio hospital systems, including UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, Akron Children’s Hospital and the Cleveland Clinic.

Their appeal comes as some school districts are making the decision to shift to remote learning rather than bring students back amid a COVID-19 case surge.

Read the full letter below.

