2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Richmond Heights Police looking for thief responsible for stealing from cars

Police are asking for people to look out for a later model Hyundai or Toyota SUV.
Richmond Police asking for help in located the suspect who they believe is connected to thefts.
Richmond Police asking for help in located the suspect who they believe is connected to thefts.(Richmond PD)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights PD are looking for help in solving a string of car thefts.

According to police, a person wearing saggy pants, newer tennis shoes and a grey NorthFace puffy coat appears to be pulling on door handles and stealing items from unlocked cars.

Police believe the subject to drive a later model Hyundai or Toyota SUV.

You can see the original police posting below, and can contact Richmond Heights if you have any information.

This subject and vehicle are suspected in recent thefts from vehicles. Vehicle is believed to be a later model Hyundai...

Posted by Richmond Heights Police Department on Friday, December 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Image Source - Lyft
Arrive Alive: Free rides available for Summit County residents on New Year’s Eve and Day
COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Lorain County brings shocking results
Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett
Actress Betty White from the cast of "Hot in Cleveland" arrives at the Rock and Roll Hall of...
Twitter tributes pour in after reports that Betty White died at 99 years old