Richmond Heights Police looking for thief responsible for stealing from cars

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights PD are looking for help in solving a string of car thefts.

According to police, a person wearing saggy pants, newer tennis shoes and a grey NorthFace puffy coat appears to be pulling on door handles and stealing items from unlocked cars.

Police believe the subject to drive a later model Hyundai or Toyota SUV.

You can see the original police posting below, and can contact Richmond Heights if you have any information.

This subject and vehicle are suspected in recent thefts from vehicles. Vehicle is believed to be a later model Hyundai... Posted by Richmond Heights Police Department on Friday, December 31, 2021

