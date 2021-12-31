Richmond Heights Police looking for thief responsible for stealing from cars
Police are asking for people to look out for a later model Hyundai or Toyota SUV.
Published: Dec. 31, 2021
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights PD are looking for help in solving a string of car thefts.
According to police, a person wearing saggy pants, newer tennis shoes and a grey NorthFace puffy coat appears to be pulling on door handles and stealing items from unlocked cars.
Police believe the subject to drive a later model Hyundai or Toyota SUV.
You can see the original police posting below, and can contact Richmond Heights if you have any information.
