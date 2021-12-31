Sale of mobile home community could give public more Lake Erie access in 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Beach Amusement Park closed more than 50 years ago, and now the Western Reserve Land Conservancy has purchased a 29-acre site that sits on part of the old amusement park property.

“We have an opportunity to kind of reimagine this neighborhood, reimagine that lakefront in that part of our city,” said Matt Zone of the Western Reserve Land Conservancy. “Less than 6% of the Lake Erie shoreline is publicly accessible, and in Cleveland it’s a little bit less than that.”

Zone said the residents of Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community are a priority, and no one will have to leave anytime soon. But some are still disappointed at the prospect of moving.

“It would have been nice if it would have stayed the way it was,” said 15-year resident Victor Baker. “I’m old. I was hoping I could just die here one day, but that’s the way that it is.”

A Dallas-based manager had owned the manufactured home park since the 1980s.

Despite attempts to buy the land for public use, Zone said this could be a unique opportunity to right the wrongs of a half century of not giving the public more access to Lake Erie.

“It’s not going to affect me for real since I’m lookin’ to move soon,” said Derion Jackson, a 2-year resident who likes the idea of opening up the lakefront. “I think it will be a great thing.”

“If they’re going to do something with it, do something good with it,” echoed Baker.

Zone said no plans have been finalized, and they’ll be respectful to everyone.

“In a process that really charts the the course for the future,” said Zone. “Nothing will happen overnight. This process will be meaningful, inclusive but it’s going to take some time.”

Currently, the manufactured home park has 137 units occupied, less than half its capacity.

