2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Cleveland: New dashboard shows cases, deaths by ZIP code

Tracking COVID-19 in Cleveland: New dashboard shows cases, deaths by ZIP code
Tracking COVID-19 in Cleveland: New dashboard shows cases, deaths by ZIP code(generic)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland residents can now track COVID-19 cases and deaths in their specific ZIP code.

It’s thanks to a new dashboard by the city health department and Case Western Reserve University.

The easy-to-use dashboard breaks down data by cases, hospitalizations and deaths — with options to filter by 7-day average as well as monthly and daily totals.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health and Case Western unveiled the tool in mid-Dec.

Click here to use the dashboard.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Students in masks
Ohio hospitals ask schools to require masks: ‘We need everyone’s help’
How will Northeast Ohio ring in the new year as COVID numbers spike?
How will Northeast Ohio ring in the new year as COVID numbers spike?
The new isolation and quarantine recommendations from the CDC could bring temporary relief to...
Ohio to adopt new CDC quarantine guidelines
Summit County woman missed flight to see deployed son because of trouble finding COVID-19 tests
Summit County woman missed flight to Europe to see deployed son because of trouble finding COVID-19 tests