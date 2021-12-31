Tracking COVID-19 in Cleveland: New dashboard shows cases, deaths by ZIP code
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland residents can now track COVID-19 cases and deaths in their specific ZIP code.
It’s thanks to a new dashboard by the city health department and Case Western Reserve University.
The easy-to-use dashboard breaks down data by cases, hospitalizations and deaths — with options to filter by 7-day average as well as monthly and daily totals.
The Cleveland Department of Public Health and Case Western unveiled the tool in mid-Dec.
Click here to use the dashboard.
