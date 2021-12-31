2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Twitter tributes pour in after reports that Betty White died at 99 years old

Actress Betty White from the cast of "Hot in Cleveland" arrives at the Rock and Roll Hall of...
Actress Betty White from the cast of "Hot in Cleveland" arrives at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland for a V.I.P. party and tour Wednesday, June 15, 2011. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Reports surfaced mid-afternoon on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 that famed television icon Betty White died.

Immediately after, tributes started pouring in on social media for White, who starred in shows like “Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland,” from friends, fellow celebrities, and fans.

White was 99 years old. She died just weeks short of her 100th birthday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

FILE
Ohio reports record spike of COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; state eclipses 2 million total infections since start of pandemic
Oscar Todd
Fentanyl-related drugs seized, Canton man arrested during trafficking investigation
Driver flees after fatally striking pedestrian in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood
Driver flees after fatally striking pedestrian in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood
71-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, Cleveland police say
71-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, Cleveland police say