Two people wanted for stealing two cars from dealership in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are on the lookout for two men who stole cars from an iDrive Motors dealership at 15300 Lorain.

According to police, the cars were stolen from the dealership on November 12. One man broke into the car dealership and took two sets of car keys and dealer license plates. The man and an accomplice then used the cars to steal a Black 2016 Lexus GS460 and a Blue 2021 Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information is asked to call First District Detective Zverina at (216) 623-2532.

First District Detective Unit is seeking assistance from our community partners in identifying a suspect in connection... Posted by First District Community Relations on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

