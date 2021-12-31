2 Strong 4 Bullies
Two people wanted for stealing two cars from dealership in Cleveland

A 2016 Lexus and a 2021 Hyundai were reported stolen on November 12.
Cleveland police asking for help in finding the people responsible for stealing cars from a...
Cleveland police asking for help in finding the people responsible for stealing cars from a dealership.(CLEVELAND PD)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are on the lookout for two men who stole cars from an iDrive Motors dealership at 15300 Lorain.

According to police, the cars were stolen from the dealership on November 12. One man broke into the car dealership and took two sets of car keys and dealer license plates. The man and an accomplice then used the cars to steal a Black 2016 Lexus GS460 and a Blue 2021 Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information is asked to call First District Detective Zverina at (216) 623-2532.

