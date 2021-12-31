Willoughby police look for car suspected in hit-skip crash
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police said officers are looking for a car possibly involved in a hit-skip crash this week.
The crash happened Monday near Target, police said in a department Facebook post.
According to the post, the car appears to be a gray Nissan Pathfinder.
Police said the vehicle may have a temporary tag in the window and cargo hitch.
Contact police at (440) 953-4212 with tips. Reference report number #21-41597.
