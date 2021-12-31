WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police said officers are looking for a car possibly involved in a hit-skip crash this week.

The crash happened Monday near Target, police said in a department Facebook post.

According to the post, the car appears to be a gray Nissan Pathfinder.

Willoughby police look for car suspected in hit-skip crash (Source: Willoughby Police via Facebook)

Police said the vehicle may have a temporary tag in the window and cargo hitch.

Contact police at (440) 953-4212 with tips. Reference report number #21-41597.

