2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2021 had 2nd highest number of murders in Cleveland over past decade

Homicides in Cleveland nearly match 2020′s large increase
By Sara Goldenberg
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 100 families in Cleveland have been torn apart by violence this year after losing their loved ones to murder.

19 Investigates found homicides in Cleveland in 2021 came close to matching last year’s dramatic increase.

There were 165 lives were lost to murder in 2021, according to the latest official homicide statistics released by Cleveland Police on Monday.

That number is likely to go up, with more homicides being investigated from this week.

Last year, 179 people were murdered in Cleveland.

We found 2021 had the second-highest number of murders over the last 10 years.

There were 75 people who died by homicide in 2011.

In the New Year, a new mayor, Justin Bibb will take office and tackle the problem.

Back in June, 19 News asked then-candidate Bibb what needs to be done to stop the violence.

“We have to double down and really do a better job of working with all facets of our community to address the root problems of violent crime that have plagued our city for far too long,” he said.

The number of homicides for 2021 will likely change, since some possible homicides may still be pending.

We should get a complete picture sometime in January.

Cleveland isn’t the only city with a big increase in homicides over the last few years.

Many cities including Columbus, New York City, Philadelphia and Minneapolis are reporting more murders during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Lorain mom searching for answers in young son’s death.
Lorain mom searches for answers in baby’s death
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Lorain mom searches for answers in baby’s death
Lorain mom searches for answers in baby’s death
Homicides in Cleveland nearly match 2020’s large increase
Homicides in Cleveland nearly match 2020’s large increase