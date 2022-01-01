5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Believe it or not, the last-place Browns still have a realistic path to a division title and it starts Monday night in Pittsburgh.

Tony Zarrella, Josh Cribbs, Eric Metcalf and Reggie Langhorne get you ready Sunday morning with a live Tailgate 19 at 11 a.m.

The guys will discuss:

* Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game in a Steelers uniform

* The many Browns players returning from the COVID-19 list

* Who’s the better player, Myles Garrett or T.J. Watt?

* Sunday’s huge AFC North games involving the Ravens and Bengals

* Devin Hester’s case as the first special teams player possibly elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Browns beat Pittsburgh twice last season, including the first-round playoff game at Heinz Field.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.