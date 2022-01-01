2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield runs off...
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield runs off the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Pittsburgh. Mayfield's offseason included running, lifting, getting a guaranteed $18 million and a celestial close encounter he will not forget. On his way home from dinner in Texas last month with his wife, Emily, Mayfield said he saw a UFO. (AP Photo/Justin Berl, File)(Justin Berl | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Believe it or not, the last-place Browns still have a realistic path to a division title and it starts Monday night in Pittsburgh.

Tony Zarrella, Josh Cribbs, Eric Metcalf and Reggie Langhorne get you ready Sunday morning with a live Tailgate 19 at 11 a.m.

The guys will discuss:

* Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game in a Steelers uniform

* The many Browns players returning from the COVID-19 list

* Who’s the better player, Myles Garrett or T.J. Watt?

* Sunday’s huge AFC North games involving the Ravens and Bengals

* Devin Hester’s case as the first special teams player possibly elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Browns beat Pittsburgh twice last season, including the first-round playoff game at Heinz Field.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Myles Garrett: “We’re living up to that hype”
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield works out prior to an NFL football game against the...
Baker Mayfield addresses death threats his wife claimed he received following Cleveland Browns’ loss to Packers
FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his...
Kevin Stefanski remembers John Madden
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben...
QB Ben Roethlisberger suggests that game against Cleveland Browns could be last at Heinz Field with Pittsburgh Steelers