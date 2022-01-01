Akron firefighter injured in New Year’s Day house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department said a firefighter was injured in an early morning house fire on New Year’s Day.

According to a news release, fire crews were called out around 3:35 a.m. to the 2300 block of 22nd Street SW for a home on fire.

When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke and fire pouring from the home, according to the release.

A firefighter was injured but has since been cleared for duty, the fire department said.

No word on cause or damages.

