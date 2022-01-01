2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron firefighter injured in New Year’s Day house fire

(Source: Akron Fire Department)
(Source: Akron Fire Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department said a firefighter was injured in an early morning house fire on New Year’s Day.

According to a news release, fire crews were called out around 3:35 a.m. to the 2300 block of 22nd Street SW for a home on fire.

When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke and fire pouring from the home, according to the release.

A firefighter was injured but has since been cleared for duty, the fire department said.

No word on cause or damages.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Maple Heights man fatally shot on Cleveland’s East Side
Maple Heights man fatally shot on Cleveland’s East Side
Scene of Rexford Avenue shooting
Suspect at large after fatal shooting on New Year’s Eve in Cleveland
Cleveland police identify off-duty officer killed in carjacking; suspects in custody
Cleveland police identify off-duty officer killed in carjacking; suspects in custody
Man dies in shooting on New Year’s Day in Elyria
Man dies in shooting on New Year’s Day in Elyria