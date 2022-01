CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Welcome to this world and to 2022, baby Dakota!

Officials with the Cleveland Clinic said the first baby of 2022 at Hillcrest Hospital was delivered at 1:10 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The mother and her newborn baby daughter are both doing great, the hospital said.

Get some rest this New Year’s Day!

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.