Cleveland police: 10 people shot in 20-hour span from New Year’s Eve into morning of January 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The year ended on a violent note in Cleveland, with the police department reporting 10 shooting victims in 20 hours, spanning from New Year’s Eve into the morning of Jan. 1, 2022.

The count includes the deadly carjacking of an off-duty Cleveland police officer and two other fatal shootings.

According to reports from the Cleveland Division of Police:

Dec. 31, 2021

9:26 a.m.: A 43-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to his chest at a home on Rexford Avenue near East 123rd Street. He was shot while inside the house by someone outside, police said.

6:20 p.m.: Cleveland Division of Police off-duty officer Shane Bartek, 25, was fatally shot during a carjacking in an apartment building parking lot on Rocky River Drive. He was pronounced dead at Fairview Hospital. Multiple suspects have been taken into custody in connection to the deadly incident.

7:09 p.m.: Paramedics transported a 31-year-old man to MetroHealth Hospital after he was shot in the knee in the 7500 block of Aetna Road.

Jan. 1, 2022

1:14 a.m.: A 33-year-old man was shot in the shoulder in the area of the 10100 block of Hilgert Drive and taken to the Cleveland Clinic for treatment

2:41 a.m.: An 18-year-old man was shot in both legs and an arm, police said, near the intersection of East 78th Street and Cedar Avenue. He was treated at St. Vincent Charity Hospital.

2:53 a.m.: Two women, identified only as being in the 20s, were both shot on Woodland Avenue near East 112th Street. One was shot in the back and the other was hit in the hip. Paramedics took both to University Hospitals in serious condition.

3:35 a.m. : Detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred near East 150th Street and Kinsman Road. A 30-year-old man was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene.

3:44 a.m.: A 35-year-old man was shot in the shoulder in the 8000 block of Jones Road and taken to MetroHealth Hospital for additional treatment.

5:33 a.m.: Police said a 30-year-old woman was shot in the back. The was taken by EMS to University Hospitals.

Police said the incidents are still under investigation.

