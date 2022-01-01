Cleveland Police Foundation releases Shane Bartek’s photo, statement on off-duty officer’s death during carjacking

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Foundation released a statement regarding the killing of Shane Bartek, the off-duty officer who was fatally shot during a carjacking on New Year’s Eve.

“Our love goes out to the family and friends of Patrolman Shane Bartek.”

Our love goes out to the family and friends of Patrolman Shane Bartek. To contribute to the Heroes Fund, please visit https://www.clevelandpolicefoundation.org/heroes-fund/. Posted by The Cleveland Police Foundation on Saturday, January 1, 2022

Detectives said a suspect approached Bartek in a parking lot along Rocky River Drive on Dec. 31, 2021. A fight broke out and Bartek was shot twice, according to Cleveland police.

The suspect then fled in Bartek’s vehicle. The 25-year-old victim died at Fairview Hospital as a result of the shooting.

At least two suspects are in custody in connection to the incident, including a man who is facing related charges in Richmond Heights.

19 News will continue to provide updated coverage on the case.

