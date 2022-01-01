Cleveland Police Foundation releases Shane Bartek’s photo, statement on off-duty officer’s death during carjacking
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Foundation released a statement regarding the killing of Shane Bartek, the off-duty officer who was fatally shot during a carjacking on New Year’s Eve.
“Our love goes out to the family and friends of Patrolman Shane Bartek.”
Detectives said a suspect approached Bartek in a parking lot along Rocky River Drive on Dec. 31, 2021. A fight broke out and Bartek was shot twice, according to Cleveland police.
The suspect then fled in Bartek’s vehicle. The 25-year-old victim died at Fairview Hospital as a result of the shooting.
At least two suspects are in custody in connection to the incident, including a man who is facing related charges in Richmond Heights.
