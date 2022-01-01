2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police Foundation releases Shane Bartek’s photo, statement on off-duty officer’s death during carjacking

Shane Bartek
Shane Bartek(Source: Cleveland Police Foundation)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Foundation released a statement regarding the killing of Shane Bartek, the off-duty officer who was fatally shot during a carjacking on New Year’s Eve.

“Our love goes out to the family and friends of Patrolman Shane Bartek.”

Our love goes out to the family and friends of Patrolman Shane Bartek. To contribute to the Heroes Fund, please visit https://www.clevelandpolicefoundation.org/heroes-fund/.

Posted by The Cleveland Police Foundation on Saturday, January 1, 2022

Detectives said a suspect approached Bartek in a parking lot along Rocky River Drive on Dec. 31, 2021. A fight broke out and Bartek was shot twice, according to Cleveland police.

Cleveland police identify off-duty officer killed in carjacking; suspects in custody

The suspect then fled in Bartek’s vehicle. The 25-year-old victim died at Fairview Hospital as a result of the shooting.

At least two suspects are in custody in connection to the incident, including a man who is facing related charges in Richmond Heights.

19 News will continue to provide updated coverage on the case.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

