Cleveland police identify off-duty officer killed in carjacking; suspects in custody

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police on Saturday identified the off-duty officer who was shot and killed in a carjacking on New Year’s Eve on the city’s West Side.

A police spokesperson confirms that Shane Bartek passed away at Fairview Hospital following the shooting.

The 25-year-old patrol officer was hired by Cleveland police in Aug. of 2019, the spokesperson said.

According to a news release, Bartek served in the Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District.

The spokesperson said the carjacking happened around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Rocky River Drive in the Kamm’s Corner neighborhood.

According to the release, preliminary police investigation revealed that a suspect approached Bartek in an apartment building parking lot.

Bartek was shot twice after a struggle with the suspect, the spokesperson said.

The suspect then fled in Bartek’s car, according to the release, but was later caught after leading several police departments on a pursuit throughout communities on the East Side.

The spokesperson said a man was taken into custody following the pursuit, and additional suspects, including a woman, have been arrested in connection to the investigation.

According to the release, charges have not yet been filed.

In a press conference late Friday, incoming Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond said, “This is a very sad day. My heart is aching for the family and for our officers. Senseless... it just doesn’t make any sense.”

The Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County said a cash reward up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the identity and prosecution of anyone involved in Bartek’s death.

Call 216-25CRIME or go to go to www.25crime.com with your tips.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

As part of the Cleveland police investigation, the spokesperson said search warrants have been conducted.

According to the release, suburban law enforcement agencies are pursing additional felony charges against the suspects.

Cleveland police will continue investigating and said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

