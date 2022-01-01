2 Strong 4 Bullies
Community reacts to violent killing of Cleveland police officer during carjacking

By Katie Tercek
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A community is in shock after they learned off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek was shot and killed during an apparent carjacking on New Year’s Eve in the Kamms Corner neighborhood.

“It’s terrible for our wonderful community here. My husband and I are devastated that this happened. His brother was a policeman and my great grandfather was a motorcycle policeman. We’re praying for the family,” said Teresa Horbol.

Back in September, another violent deadly crime happened in this neighborhood over at Gunning Park. A 20-year-old man was shot and killed.

Neighbors told 19 News it’s rare for violence like this to happen. They live here because they feel safe.

“Like you really have to have your guards up when you leave the house anymore. You just don’t know what can happen,” said Serena Winner. “Heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking. Prayers definitely to his family, and to all the officers out there.”

People have shown their love and support by hanging blue ribbons outside the Fifth District Police Station where Bartek worked.

