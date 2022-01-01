2 Strong 4 Bullies
Drone carrying marijuana crashes into Richland County home

The drone had its lights covered in duck tape and was found around midnight on December 27.
Drone with marijuana attached crashes into Richland County home.
Drone with marijuana attached crashes into Richland County home.(Richland County)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A drone with a package attached to it crashed into a home in Richland County, leading police to find bags of marijuana inside.

Crashed drone found with marijuana attached to it.
Crashed drone found with marijuana attached to it.(Richland County)

The drone crash happened on December 27 just after 10:30 p.m. The homeowner said she heard something hit her house, and found a drone next to her home with a package attached to it with a cord. The drone was beeping when the woman found it, and called the cops due to the package attached.

Police say they found multiple bags of marijuana inside the package, with two cellphones and charges inside as well. Police also say that the LED lights were covered with tape to make the drone less visible.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

