Missing Cleveland man last seen Dec. 16

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - TheCleveland Police First District Detective’s Unit is asking for help to locate a missing person.

First District Detective Unit is seeking assistance from our community partners in locating a missing person. If you have any information, please contact First District Detective Van Buren at (216) 623-2541. Posted by First District Community Relations on Friday, December 31, 2021

Police said Brian Metcalf, who is 5′9″ and 135lbs with brown hair and brown eyes, left 14505 Albrus Aven. on Dec. 16 and has not been seen since.

Metcalf left Albrus Avenue driving a 2006 Gold Jeep Liberty with an N186172 license plate.

If you have any information, please contact First District Det. Van Buren at 216-623-2541.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.