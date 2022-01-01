2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Missing Cleveland man last seen Dec. 16

Brian Metcalf was last seen driving 2006 Gold Jeep Liberty with an N186172 license plate
First District police asking for help in locating missing person.
First District police asking for help in locating missing person.(First District PD)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - TheCleveland Police First District Detective’s Unit is asking for help to locate a missing person.

First District Detective Unit is seeking assistance from our community partners in locating a missing person. If you have any information, please contact First District Detective Van Buren at (216) 623-2541.

Posted by First District Community Relations on Friday, December 31, 2021

Police said Brian Metcalf, who is 5′9″ and 135lbs with brown hair and brown eyes, left 14505 Albrus Aven. on Dec. 16 and has not been seen since.

Metcalf left Albrus Avenue driving a 2006 Gold Jeep Liberty with an N186172 license plate.

If you have any information, please contact First District Det. Van Buren at 216-623-2541.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Image Source - Lyft
Arrive Alive: Free rides available for Summit County residents on New Year’s Eve and Day
Richmond Police asking for help in located the suspect who they believe is connected to thefts.
Richmond Heights Police looking for thief responsible for stealing from cars
COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Lorain County brings shocking results
Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett