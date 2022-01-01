2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Initial charges filed in connection to deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking(WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Richmond Heights Police Department said some of the first charges have been filed in connection to carjacking and deadly shooting of an off-duty Cleveland officer on New Year’s Eve.

Anthony Butler Jr. is charged by Richmond Heights police with fleeing and receiving stolen property. His bond was set at $5,000 by a Lyndhurst Municipal Court judge.

Charges for the other suspects involved in the deadly incident on Rocky River Drive, as well as their identities, have not yet been announced.

The Richmond Heights department said they took over the police chase of the stolen vehicle and suspects linked to the deadly shooting of 25-year-old Shane Bartek.

The driver in the stolen vehicle eventually crashed into a fence and tree near the Riviera Apartments on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid.

Media release On 12-31-21 at 2225 hrs, Richmond Heights Police Officers took over the pursuit of a stolen vehicle taken...

Posted by Richmond Heights Police Department on Saturday, January 1, 2022

Bartek, the officer, was pronounced dead at Fairview Hospital following the shooting.

The Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County said a cash reward up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the identity and prosecution of anyone involved in Bartek’s death.

Additional charges are being pursued for all suspects involved from other area law enforcement agencies.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Baby Dakota
Cleveland Clinic’s Hillcrest Hospital welcomes 1st baby of 2022
Map of recent Cleveland shootings
Cleveland police: 10 people shot in 20-hour span from New Year’s Eve into morning of January 1
(Source: Akron Fire Department)
Akron firefighter injured in New Year’s Day house fire
Maple Heights man fatally shot on Cleveland’s East Side
Maple Heights man fatally shot on Cleveland’s East Side