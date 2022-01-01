Lorain mom searches for answers in baby’s death

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Heather Banbury’s son, Jessie Webber, would’ve turned two in January.

Instead of planning a birthday party for him, she’s mourning his death.

“My son had a broken elbow, my son had a shoeprint on his chest... he was just lifeless,” said Banbury.

Banbury believes her son was killed by their 13-year-old neighbor inside her Lorain home on Dec. 8.

The teen was watching Jessie while Banbury went to a friend’s house to pick up food.

“When I came back home I found my son unresponsive... he beat my baby to death,” said Banbury.

The 13-year-old boy was arrested by Lorain Police the day Jessie died.

Banbury told us police have not updated her on what charges the boy faces or Jessie’s manner of death.

“I’m calling people and talking to people and they’re not giving me any answers, I should know what’s going on with the case because this is my son,” Banbury added.

Banbury’s sister, Kathleen, said all of the unanswered questions surrounding Jessie’s death have taken a toll on the whole family.

“It should never take this long to get answers, me and my family are not sleeping, my mind is racing with questions that are not answered and I know they have the answers,” said Kathleen Banbury.

I reached out to Lorain Police and the medical examiner’s office to see if we could get an update on Jessie’s case... but no one was available to comment at this time.

Banbury said she won’t give up when it comes to finding out what happened to her son.

