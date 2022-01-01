2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man dies in shooting on New Year’s Day in Elyria

By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police confirm a 28-year-old man was fatally shot on New Year’s Day just blocks away from the police department.

According to a police news release, officers found the man with gunshot wounds around 3:35 a.m. near 2 Kerstetter Way.

Police said their investigation revealed a disturbance had just taken place in the area.

Emergency personnel took the man to University Hospital – Elyria, where he died, police said.

According to the release, his identity will not be shared at this time.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and is not a public safety concern.

If you have information about this deadly shooting, contact Elyria police at 440-326-1213 or zkasperovich@cityofelyria.org.

Elyria police will continue investigating.

