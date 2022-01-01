Man ID’d after deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for the suspect who fatally shot a 43-year-old man on New Year’s Eve near the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Roger Wiley, of Cleveland.

According to a police news release, Wiley was inside a Rexford Avenue home when a suspect shot him from the street.

Police said a small child who was also in the home was not injured.

The suspect fled after the shooting, according to the release, and has not been identified.

Contact police at 216-623-5464 with tips.

Anonymous tips can be provided to CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME; police said a cash reward up to $5,000 may be available.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.