Man ID’d after deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve in Cleveland
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for the suspect who fatally shot a 43-year-old man on New Year’s Eve near the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Roger Wiley, of Cleveland.
According to a police news release, Wiley was inside a Rexford Avenue home when a suspect shot him from the street.
Police said a small child who was also in the home was not injured.
The suspect fled after the shooting, according to the release, and has not been identified.
Contact police at 216-623-5464 with tips.
Anonymous tips can be provided to CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME; police said a cash reward up to $5,000 may be available.
