2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man ID’d after deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve in Cleveland

Scene of Rexford Avenue shooting
Scene of Rexford Avenue shooting(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for the suspect who fatally shot a 43-year-old man on New Year’s Eve near the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Roger Wiley, of Cleveland.

According to a police news release, Wiley was inside a Rexford Avenue home when a suspect shot him from the street.

Police said a small child who was also in the home was not injured.

The suspect fled after the shooting, according to the release, and has not been identified.

Contact police at 216-623-5464 with tips.

Anonymous tips can be provided to CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME; police said a cash reward up to $5,000 may be available.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Maple Heights man fatally shot on Cleveland’s East Side
Maple Heights man fatally shot on Cleveland’s East Side
Cleveland police identify off-duty officer killed in carjacking; suspects in custody
Cleveland police identify off-duty officer killed in carjacking; suspects in custody
Man dies in shooting on New Year’s Day in Elyria
Man dies in shooting on New Year’s Day in Elyria
Northeast Ohio police mourn loss of Cleveland officer killed on New Year’s Eve
Northeast Ohio police mourn loss of Cleveland officer killed on New Year’s Eve