Maple Heights man fatally shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights man was fatally shot early Saturday morning on Cleveland’s East Side.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as 30-year-old Darius Sikes.

According to a Cleveland police news release, Sikes was found dead around 3:35 a.m. near the corners of E. 150th Street and Kinsman Road.

He was shot in the neck, according to the release.

No additional information was released.

