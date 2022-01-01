Maple Heights man fatally shot on Cleveland’s East Side
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights man was fatally shot early Saturday morning on Cleveland’s East Side.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as 30-year-old Darius Sikes.
According to a Cleveland police news release, Sikes was found dead around 3:35 a.m. near the corners of E. 150th Street and Kinsman Road.
He was shot in the neck, according to the release.
No additional information was released.
