Maple Heights man fatally shot on Cleveland’s East Side

Maple Heights man fatally shot on Cleveland’s East Side(Source: Google Maps)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights man was fatally shot early Saturday morning on Cleveland’s East Side.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as 30-year-old Darius Sikes.

According to a Cleveland police news release, Sikes was found dead around 3:35 a.m. near the corners of E. 150th Street and Kinsman Road.

He was shot in the neck, according to the release.

No additional information was released.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

