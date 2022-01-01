Northeast Ohio police mourn loss of Cleveland officer killed on New Year’s Eve

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Northeast Ohio are sharing their condolences with the Cleveland Division of Police following the killing of a Fifth District patrol officer.

Authorities said the 27-year-old officer was off-duty when he was fatally shot amid a carjacking on New Year’s Eve in the 4300 block of Rocky River Drive in the Kamm’s Corner neighborhood of Cleveland.

He died upon arrival to Fairview Hospital after being shot twice the back, authorities said.

Two suspects are reportedly in custody, according to police sources who said they were apprehended following a pursuit.

Condolences are pouring in for the fallen officer — whose name has not yet been released — from police departments, fire departments, dispatch centers and more.

